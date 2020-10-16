Klaus Stressing RAD Torque Systems hires engineering manager

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia -- RAD Torque Systems has hired Klaus Stressing as its engineering manager. With a background in design, project and engineering management, Stressing has spent the past three decades working with high-tech power conversion products for telecommunication and alternate energy markets.

Klaus will assist RAD Torque in increasing its production and creating new tools, with a focus on the customer experience.

For more information, visit www.radtorque.com or call (800) 983-0044.