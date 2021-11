Rachel Clyde has joined Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) as director of corporate development.

In this role, Clyde will work closely with the PSC senior leadership team to identify, develop and integrate new business line opportunities designed to deliver value for the company's customers.

Clyde will be based in PSC's corporate headquarters in Pasadena, Texas.

For more information, visit www.petroleumservice.com or call (281) 991-3500.