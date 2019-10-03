PSC names Myers VP of special projects

BILL MYERS, Vice President of Special Projects, Petroleum Service Corp.

Bill Myers has joined Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) as vice president (VP) of special projects. In this role, Myers will be responsible for helping to evaluate and execute potential service expansion projects and leading the effort to expand PSC's use of business intelligence and data systems as part of PSC's ongoing commitment to continuous quality improvement.

