PROGNOST employees attain CAT III Vibration Analyst certification

Two PROGNOST Systems Inc. (PSI) team members, Corey Stedwell and James "Jimmy" Brown, have attained CAT III Vibration Analyst certification. Brown and Stedwell achieved this milestone through the Vibration Institute.

James "Jimmy" Brown, PROGNOST Systems Inc.

Corey Stedwell, PROGNOST Systems Inc.

Stedwell has been with PSI since August 2016 and currently serves as a customer support engineer specializing in the system hardware and software of the PROGNOST systems. Brown joined PSI in January 2018 after serving in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years. He is one of PSI's machinery analysts on the PROGNOST Predictor system.

For more information, visit www.prognost.com or call (281) 480-9300.