Pro-Surve welcomes Nguyen, Rahe

Cuong D. Nguyen

Cuong D. Nguyen recently joined Pro-Surve Technical Services as turnaround supervisor/FCC lead.

Nguyen has spent the majority of his career as an API-certified inspector executing internal inspections during turnarounds.

Pro-Surve also welcomed Christopher Rahe, vice president of global operations for D&C Inspection Services, to its team. He has worked in multiple roles on the process side of the industry and the EPC side of the business. In 2022, Rahe and the D&C Inspection staff look to improve their service lines and capability with new ownership as a Pro-Surve Technical Services company.

For more information, visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.