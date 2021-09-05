Pro-Surve welcomes new leadership

Pro-Surve recently added Steve Wells as director of business development.

Wells has 30-plus years' experience in inspection and maintenance, has been on API committees for 21 years, and is the former chairman of the API Manufacturers and Contractors committee, a role he held for five years.

Victor Manuel Garcia Jr. has also joined Pro-Surve as EMAT and guided wave services manager. He has over 30 years of experience in equipment inspection; quality control, quality assurance and audits; and fabrication within the petrochemical industry.

For more information, visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.