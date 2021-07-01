Pro-Surve adds management, Cesarini honored

Brazosport College recently recognized Pro-Surve Vice President and Managing Partner James Cesarini as its 2020-2021 Distinguished Alumnus. Cesarini graduated Brazosport College with an Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Graphics. He later attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology. During his summers, Cesarini continued to attend Brazosport College and completed additional degrees. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M.

Pro-Surve also recently added new management. William Putman is now business development manager -- Pittsburgh, and Michael McKay is regional operations manager -- Houston. Putman has over 22 years of experience and a proven track record in nuclear, petrochemical and refining field services with a focus in NDT, industrial cleaning and fabrication. He supports Pro-Surve's business development efforts in Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets, in addition to marketing.

McKay has over 20 years in the industry with inspection, operations and maintenance experience. He served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear machinist mate and went on to become certified as a 510/570/653 inspector. Most recently, McKay served as a field supervisor in Alaska before joining Pro-Surve.

For more information, visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.