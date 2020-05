PPG has appointed Leopoldo Vilchis as its technical director for protective and marine coatings in the Americas.

Leopoldo Vilchis, PPG

He will lead the R&D centers in the U.S., Canada and Latin America for the protective and marine coatings business.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].