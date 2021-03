Bhaskar Ramachandran, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, PPG

PPG has appointed Bhaskar Ramachandran as vice president (VP) and chief information officer (CIO). Ramachandran will succeed Chris Caruso, current vice president, IT, who announced his intent to retire, effective March 1. Ramachandran joins PPG from Jabil Inc., an American worldwide manufacturing services company.

For more information, visit www.ppg.com or call (412) 434-3046.