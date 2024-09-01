Power Storage Solutions welcomes McColl as national service director

John McColl has joined the team with Power Storage Solutions as national service director, a newly created position designed to help the company achieve its service and operation goals across the country.

Expand John McColl, Power Storage Solutions John McColl, Power Storage Solutions

McColl will have the responsibility to ensure market defining service is delivered to clients. He is an experienced executive with over 20 years of service operations for customers in a variety of industries and has a track record of building and leading regional and nationwide service organizations.