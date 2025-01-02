Power Storage Solutions welcomes Denson, Carter to sales roles

Power Storage Solutions has added Michael Denson as associate strategic sales manager, based in Dallas.

With a solid foundation in business management and previous sales experience at Cost-OS, Denson brings a client-focused approach and a passion for understanding unique customer needs.

Emanuel Carter, who joined Power Storage Solutions in 2018 as an installation technician, has been promoted to strategic sales manager. Carter has consistently demonstrated a commitment to customer satisfaction and maintaining high-quality standards. In his new role, he will expand the company’s presence in Michigan and neighboring areas, managing both existing and new accounts.