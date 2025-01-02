Power Storage Solutions welcomes Denson, Carter to sales roles

Power Storage Solutions has added Michael Denson as associate strategic sales manager, based in Dallas.

With a solid foundation in business management and previous sales experience at Cost-OS, Denson brings a client-focused approach and a passion for understanding unique customer needs.

Emanuel Carter, who joined Power Storage Solutions in 2018 as an installation technician, has been promoted to strategic sales manager. Carter has consistently demonstrated a commitment to customer satisfaction and maintaining high-quality standards. In his new role, he will expand the company’s presence in Michigan and neighboring areas, managing both existing and new accounts.

Michael Denson, Power Storage Solutions

Emanuel Carter, Power Storage Solutions

