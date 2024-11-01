Power Storage Solutions has promoted Shannon Willer and Bill Compau and hired Tim Tindall.
Willer, previously the southeast regional service manager, has been promoted to senior strategic sales manager. In her new role, Willer will lead efforts to expand the company’s presence in Florida, managing both existing and new accounts. Before joining Power Storage Solutions, she served as the southeast regional service manager.
Power Storage Solutions announces promotions and new hire
Shannon Willer, Power Storage Solutions
Compau, formerly the lead installer with Power Storage Solutions’ Florida location, has been promoted to southeast regional service manager. He brings extensive experience, having previously worked as lead installer with MaeTec Power and held various managerial and supervisory positions.
Power Storage Solutions announces promotions and new hire
Bill Compau, Power Storage Solutions
Tindall joins the team as the new senior strategic sales manager based in the Houston office. He was previously a senior account manager with Conco Services and has held several executive and leadership roles throughout his career.
Power Storage Solutions announces promotions and new hire
Tim Tindall, Power Storage Solutions