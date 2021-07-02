Power Storage Solutions adds strategic sales manager

Jeff Hemsing, Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions has added Jeff Hemsing as its strategic sales manager for petrochemical and industrial applications. His primary responsibilities will be to grow Power Storage Solutions' market share along the Gulf Coast among refinery and petrochemical clients. Hemsing is also helping to drive the marketing and business development activities for the company.

Hemsing has over 20 years of industry experience, and he will work out of Power Storage Solutions' office in Houston.

For more information, contact Hemsing at (817) 773-6616 or jhemsing@pwrss1.com.