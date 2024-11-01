The Port of Corpus Christi has named Kyle Hogan as COO.

Expand Port of Corpus Christi names Hogan COO Kyle Hogan, Port of Corpus Christi

Most recently, Hogan served as commander of the Corpus Christi Army Depot. His career spans three decades of distinguished military service, including 15 years with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment Airborne. A credentialed executive coach, Hogan specializes in talent development and process improvement. In his new role, Hogan will oversee engineering services, port operations, police and security, emergency management, channel and distribution, market penetration and analysis development.