KLINGER GPI welcomes John Platt as its newest industrial sales representative for the Gulf Coast region, operating out of its Houston facility.

Expand Platt joins KLINGER GPI as industrial sales representative for Gulf Coast region John Platt, KLINGER GPI

Platt previously served as an outside sales specialist for KLINGER and an outside sales representative with USA Industries. According to the company, he brings valuable experience, a customer-focused approach and a strong commitment to delivering top-quality solutions for clients.