Expand Pit joins Forgen to drive strategic business development

Forgen has appointed Randy Pit as senior manager of business development, bringing more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and strategic growth within the geosynthetics, environmental and construction industries.

He most recently served as senior business development manager with J.F. Brennan, where he led business growth in dredging, sediment dewatering, water treatment and shoreline restoration for public and private sector clients.