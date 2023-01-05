Phillips 66 promote Babin to senior advisor

Tristan Babin has been promoted to senior advisor, communications strategy and content at Phillips 66.

During his time at Phillips 66, Babin has served as field communications advisor (corporate) and communications and public affairs advisor (Alliance Refinery).

Before Phillips 66, Babin spent nearly six years as public information officer and public information aide for St. Charles Parish government in Hahnville, La. His work there earned him seven awards from the National Association of County Information Officers and two positions on their board.

