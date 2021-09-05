Petroleum Service Corp. welcomes new CFO

Lynn Nazareth has joined Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) as CFO.

She will be responsible for leading PSC's finance, accounting and business services groups and supporting the company's growth strategies through acquisitions and service line expansions.

Nazareth has more than 25 years of corporate finance experience in client service and corporate environments, working with a wide range of organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies. She will be based in PSC's corporate headquarters in Pasadena, Texas.

For more information, visit www.petroleumservice.com or call (281) 991-3500.