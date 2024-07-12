Peters, Ondrey elected to PVF Roundtable Board of Directors

Kay Peters, VP and co-owner of Edward L. Haile and Associates, is the new secretary/treasurer of the PVF Roundtable Charitable Foundation.

Ryan Ondrey, VP of business development at JFlow Controls, joins the board after six years of volunteering on the PVF Young Professionals Committee, where he has led fundraising and recruiting events under the direction of Robert Nunn. "We're delighted to welcome Kay to this pivotal position. The unanimous board vote reflects our confidence in Kay's ability to tackle the responsibilities ahead," said Sara Alford, president of PVF Roundtable. "We look forward to Ryan's valuable contributions to ensure the success of our organization. His expertise and insights will be greatly appreciated as we work together towards achieving our goals."