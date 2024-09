Sofia Djukic has joined Peinemann Equipment as distribution account manager, cleaning division.

Djukic will execute tactical marketing for the cleaning division, which involves specific activities such as advertising campaigns to broaden its audience. Djukic has future plans to transition into an international sales position. Her focus will be to expand the presence and utilization of Peinemann Equipment in different regions.