Maryellen Bumbera, procurement manager at PCL Houston, has been named to Houston Business Journal’s (HBJ) 2025 Top 40 Under 40.

According to PCL, she exemplifies strength, dedication and excellence in leadership — qualities that extend well beyond the organization. Bumbera began her journey at PCL Houston as a buyer and has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and impact in her field.