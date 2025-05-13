PCL Houston’s Evans recognized as ENR Top 25 Person to Watch

PCL Houston’s Danny Evans has been recognized as one of Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 25 People to Watch for his outstanding contributions to Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.’s Baytown, Texas, ethylene plant’s Supermodule Furnace Project.

Expand Danny Evans, PCL Houston

Evans and the PCL Houston team successfully modularized the 2,800-ton furnace and transported it one mile into the live facility, demonstrating innovation and precision in execution. With 37 years of domestic industry experience, Evans has worked across the solar, natural gas, pulp and paper, power, chemical, textile and sugar industries. During his tenure with PCL, he has held key roles in construction, as well as site and project management.