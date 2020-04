TIMOTHY FREEMAN, Estimator, Performance Contracting Inc.

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) has added Timothy Freeman as the company's newest estimator at its Sulphur, Louisiana, office. With nearly 30 years of experience in the construction industry, his responsibilities include industrial account management, estimating, construction management and industrial sales.

