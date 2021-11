Jessie Patterson is now the millwright training coordinator at the millwright and carpenter training center in Savannah.

Appointed by the Southeastern Carpenters Training Trust Fund, Patterson is a member of the Southern States Millwright Regional Council and Millwright Local 1263. Her duties include teaching almost all millwright classes at the center, creating training schedules and mentoring apprentices.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.