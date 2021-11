ParFab has made several appointments across its leadership team and board of directors that will enhance the company's execution of its strategic initiatives and growth strategy.

Jay A. Smith has joined ParFab as CFO. Smith will accelerate ParFab's business goals and continue to build upon its strong financial foundation.

Robert Kent, Mike McGinnis and Chris Swinbank have been appointed to ParFab's board of directors.

For more information, visit www.parfabcompanies.com or call (918) 543-4253.