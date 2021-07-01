ParFab Companies makes several promotions

ParFab Companies has made several promotions. Frank Wolfe has been promoted from COO to CEO. He will be responsible for the oversight and management of ParFab's operations and resources. Wolfe will also guide the growth of the business, implementing and integrating the strategic direction of ParFab as an industry-leading contractor and employer.

Billy Martin has been promoted to president of international and domestic shared services. He previously served as president of commercial services. Martin will be responsible for overseeing sales and marketing, corporate contracts, tooling and equipment, and foreign operations.

Christina Waller has also been promoted from director of sales and marketing to vice president of sales and marketing. Waller will be responsible for leading ParFab's sales and marketing teams. She will develop the vision, create the roadmap and implement the plan that will propel ParFab toward an increased market footprint and synergized brand recognition.

For more information, visit www.parfabcompanies.com or call (918) 543-6310.