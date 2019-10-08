OneSource expands team, LCIA adds Daigle to board

EVAN MATIVI, Business Development Representative, OneSource EHS

OneSource EHS has named Evan Mativi its newest business development representative. Mativi has been an integral part of OneSource EHS' outside sales team and has led its efforts as it continues to grow across the Gulf Coast. Since joining OneSource EHS, he has represented the company at all industry events and functions.

RONNY DAIGLE, Founder and CEO, OneSource EHS

The Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA) also recently appointed OneSource EHS Founder and CEO Ronny Daigle to its board of directors.

