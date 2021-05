Ohmstede recently added Don Woods to its team as account manager, ethylene furnaces.

Don Woods, Ohmstede

A 25-year petrochemical industry veteran, Woods is based in Deer Park, Texas, and will work to grow awareness of Ohmstede's specialty welding and furnace team, along with continued focus on ethylene cracking furnaces.

For more information, visit www.ohmstede.com or contact Woods at (832) 984-1616.