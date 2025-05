Ohmstede Industrial Services announced that Thomas Garza is the new engineering manager of its Furnace and Specialty Piping Services Division.

Garza joins Ohmstede Industrial Services following a 22-year tenure at Chevron Phillips, where he served as manager of Fixed Equipment, Quality Assurance and Inspection across 14 domestic and international facilities. He also held the role of SME for furnaces, fixed and static equipment.