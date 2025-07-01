Ohmstede strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Ohmstede Industrial Services has added JimRay Armstrong to its leadership team. With more than 21 years of industry experience, Armstrong has expertise in tower and drum specialty services.

He will lead Ohmstede’s tower team — a group of seasoned professionals with over 240 years of combined experience in all aspects of tower and drum services.

Also joining the team is Teri Whitley, who steps into the roles of VP and CFO.

With a career that began at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Whitley brings more than 20 years of financial management experience in the industrial and construction sectors.

