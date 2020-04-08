Ohmstede names Prevost vice president of specialty services

Ohmstede Industrial Services Inc. has named Mike Prevost as its new vice president of specialty services.

Mike Prevost, Ohmstede Industrial Services Inc.

In his new role, Prevost will oversee the operational specialty service managers at all Ohmstede facilities and is tasked with expanding specialty services.

Prior to his appointment, Prevost joined Ohmstede as western region manager in 2014 and is a 29-year veteran of the industry.

For more information, visit www.ohmstede.com or call (888) 803-5295.