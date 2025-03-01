Ohmstede Industrial Services welcomes Schwertner and Cervenka to team

Ohmstede Industrial Services welcomes Sabrina Schwertner as its marketing and business development manager.

With over 20 years of experience in the petrochemical industry, Schwertner has built a strong reputation for fostering partnerships across the sector. She most recently served as director at Texas Chemistry Alliance.

Hunter Cervenka is the newest addition to the business development team. Drafted out of high school, Cervenka began his professional baseball career in the Gulf Coast League with the rookie-level Boston Red Sox. Over a 15-year career, he played two seasons of Major League Baseball with the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. Following his retirement in 2022, Cervenka transitioned into the industrial sector, gaining valuable experience as a sales and territory manager for a local industrial rental equipment company.