NSC recognizes United Rentals CEO on its 2022 CEOs Who 'Get It' list

The National Safety Council (NSC) recently unveiled that United Rentals CEO Matt Flannery was selected to its 2022 CEOs Who "Get It" list.

The annual NSC recognition is "presented to safety leaders who go the extra mile to protect employees both on and off the job."

The 2022 CEOs Who "Get It" have built their organizations' safety strategy using four key components: risk reduction, performance measurement, safety management solutions, and leadership and employee engagement, according to NSC. This year's recognition featured an elite group of nine CEOs.

