NOVA Chemicals Corp. has appointed James "JT" Jones as chief supply chain and procurement officer.

Expand NOVA Chemicals names Jones as chief supply chain & procurement officer James "JT" Jones, NOVA Chemicals

With more than 30 years of experience, including his tenure at The Lubrizol Corp., Jones will lead the company’s global supply chain operations. He brings deep expertise in optimizing supply chain networks, enhancing efficiency and building strategic partnerships. In his new role, Jones will focus on advancing NOVA Chemicals’ supply chain strategy, streamlining procurement processes and strengthening supplier collaboration to ensure a resilient and efficient supply chain.