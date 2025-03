Nouryon has appointed Chris Harrison as its new site director.

He joins the company from Zachry Group, where he served as site manager and senior business development manager. Harrison’s career also includes roles with TPC Group, bp and Celanese, bringing a wealth of experience in business development, growth strategy, process design, operations support, turnaround management, new plant commissioning and process safety.