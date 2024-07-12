Expand Nouryon appoints Lannon as executive VP and CFO Sean Lannon, Nouryon

Nouryon has appointed Sean Lannon as the company's executive VP and CFO, overseeing its finance function.

He will play a critical role in shaping Nouryon's financial strategy in support of its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to customers. Lannon joins Nouryon from Copeland, a leader in HVAC and refrigeration, where he served as CFO. Before Copeland, he held several senior positions in finance at Axalta Coating Systems, including five years as senior VP and CFO.