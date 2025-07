Conco Services has promoted Mike Niland as HSE director.

Expand Niland promoted to director of HSE with Conco Services Mike Niland, Conco Services

Since joining the company three years ago, Niland has served as regional safety specialist and most recently as EHS manager. He brings extensive experience in health and safety roles, having previously provided HSE support as an HSE officer with NorthStar Recovery Services and as a safety specialist with Phoenix Alternative Energy.