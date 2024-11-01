David J. Cox was recognized for his ongoing contributions to the National Insulation Association (NIA) and the mechanical insulation industry.

NIA honors past president Cox for 'Distinguished Service' David J. Cox, National Insulation Association

He received the association’s highest individual recognition — the Ronald King Distinguished Service Award. Cox served as the first-ever associate manufacturer NIA president from 2021 to 2022 and is the former president of the Foundation for Mechanical Insulation Education, Training and Industry Advancement Board of Directors. Currently, Cox is a strategic BD leader, North American Technical Insulation for Owens Corning.