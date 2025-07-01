NCCER welcomes new leadership in research and business development

Dick Hannah has been appointed research director with the NCCER.

In this role, he leads comprehensive research initiatives to advance workforce development in the construction industry. Prior to joining NCCER, Hannah served as VP of learning and innovation with HASC, where he oversaw the creation and implementation of innovative learning solutions to enhance health and safety practices across multiple sectors.

Laura McFarland has joined NCCER as director of business development.

In her new role, she will lead the business development team in championing the organization’s new Construction Leadership Series — a suite of transformative programs designed to equip foremen and superintendents with essential leadership skills and certifications. With more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth through innovative strategies and collaborative leadership, McFarland is recognized for launching new lines of business, optimizing processes and leading high-performing teams.