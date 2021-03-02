Nationwide Boiler welcomes Lieskovan to new role

Jim Lieskovan, Director of Sales, Nationwide Boiler

The end of 2020 marked the end of an era for Nationwide Boiler Inc.'s William "Bill" Testa. After 40 years in the industrial boiler and power industry, Testa has officially retired from his full-time position at Nationwide Boiler. While he will still work with the company on a part-time consulting basis, Nationwide Boiler has wished him a happy retirement.

As Testa moves on from his role, Nationwide Boiler has welcomed Jim Lieskovan to his new role as director of sales.

