Nationwide Boiler welcomes LeJeune as business development manager

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently appointed Nick LeJeune to the position of business development manager.

Based out of the company's new Houston area facility, LeJeune will play a large part in all global business development activities, including large boiler rental and sales projects for both domestic and international customers. He will also be responsible for the management of the company's representative network, optimizing relations and building the group as new opportunities arise.

In addition, LeJeune will work closely with the existing Nationwide Boiler management team to increase contract opportunities, maximize revenue, and develop new, innovative products and solutions geared at the sustainability of the business.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1966.