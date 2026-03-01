Myers elected chair, first woman to lead TPA

Shelli Myers of WhiteWater Midstream has been elected to a two-year term as chair of the Texas Pipeline Association (TPA), becoming the first woman in the organization’s 42-year history to serve in the role.

Myers is manager of regulatory compliance at WhiteWater Midstream and brings more than two decades of experience in the midstream energy sector. As chair, she will lead TPA’s board of directors in advancing the association’s advocacy, member engagement and public policy priorities.