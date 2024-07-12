MYCRANE selects Dubinok as director of business development

MYCRANE has appointed Olga Dubinok as director of business development, USA.

In her new role, Phoenix-based Dubinok is responsible for driving continued growth in the U.S., engaging with both customers and crane rental companies and raising awareness of the MYCRANE brand.

Dubinok has worked in business development roles for digital platforms offering equipment sales, and as a sales manager for a global equipment manufacturer, focusing on the brand's growth and development in the North America market.