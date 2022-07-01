Mustang Sampling’s Thompson named Small Business Exporter of the Year

Mustang Sampling’s Kenneth Thompson has been awarded West Virginia’s Small Business Exporter of the Year.

Kenneth Thompson, Mustang Sampling Kenneth Thompson, Mustang Sampling

This honor is bestowed upon Thompson and the sister companies, Mustang Sampling and Valtronics, by the National Small Business Administration.

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and part of President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the 2022 Small Busi- ness Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.