Mustang Sampling adds Astle to business development team

Mustang Sampling has added Gary Astle to its business development team.

Gary Astle, Mustang Sampling

Beyond strengthening relationships with current customers, Astle will be responsible for supporting and driving profitable sales growth for Mustang Sampling's Analytically Accurate systems and product portfolio, Valtronics Solutions and Valtronics Sales. He brings with him 30 years of experience from working with leading manufacturers in the oil and gas industry.

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930