MSA Safety welcomes De Maria as executive director, Investor Relations

MSA Safety has named Larry De Maria, CFA, as its executive director, Investor Relations.

He will also serve on MSA’s Global Finance Leadership Team. De Maria joins MSA Safety from William Blair & Company where he served as group head, Global Industrial Infrastructure, Equity Research. Prior to joining William Blair in 2011, he was an equity research analyst at Sterne Agee, where he co-managed the Global Industrial Infrastructure Group. He also held roles in institutional equities at Prudential Equity Group and A.G. Edwards.