MPC’s Martinez honored with HoustonCISO ORBIE Award

Mary Rose Martinez, chief information security officer and VP of infrastructure with Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), has been recognized with a HoustonCISO ORBIE Award for excellence in cybersecurity leadership.

The award highlights her transformative efforts in modernizing Marathon’s cybersecurity infrastructure, aligning IT initiatives with business objectives and fostering a culture of innovation. The HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards recognize chief information security officers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in their field.

Tags

BIC Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Magazine Print (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Terminals Map 2024
BIC Recruiting (monthly)