Expand MPC’s Martinez honored with HoustonCISO ORBIE Award

Mary Rose Martinez, chief information security officer and VP of infrastructure with Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), has been recognized with a HoustonCISO ORBIE Award for excellence in cybersecurity leadership.

The award highlights her transformative efforts in modernizing Marathon’s cybersecurity infrastructure, aligning IT initiatives with business objectives and fostering a culture of innovation. The HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards recognize chief information security officers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in their field.