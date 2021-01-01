Morgan, Reilman added to Bengal estimator team

Richard Reilman

GONZALES, La. -- Bengal Transportation Services has named Joe Morgan and Richard Reilman to its team of experienced estimators.

Morgan has been named crane and transportation estimator. He has been involved in the oil and gas, petrochemical and trucking industries for more than 30 years. During his extensive career, Morgan has estimated trucking for 20 years and operated and maintained cranes for more than a decade.

Reilman was also named sales estimator, having accrued more than 10 years in oil and gas and over eight years in transportation.

For more information, visit www.bengaltransport.com or call (225) 677-8890.