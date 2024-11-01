Morey hired by InPro Solutions as business development manager

Matthew Morey was recently hired by InPro Solutions as business development manager, after serving more than three years as business development manager with ATEC Steel.

He brings over 30 years of expertise in the above ground and underground petroleum storage tank industry. With over 23 years in inspection, he has extensive experience helping customers manage asset integrity inspection programs and optimize asset utilization.