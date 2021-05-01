GCA's Morales, Levine receive WEAT Presidential Awards

× 1 of 2 Expand Leonard Levine, Gulf Coast Authority × 2 of 2 Expand Brianna Morales, Gulf Coast Authority Prev Next

Gulf Coast Authority's (GCA's) Brianna Morales recently received the Water Environment Association of Texas' (WEAT's) Presidential Award. The Presidential Award is given by WEAT to a person who has gone the extra mile in supporting the WEAT president in leading the organization. Morales currently serves as assistant facility manager at GCA's Bayport Facility.

GCA Technical Director Leonard Levine also received WEAT's Winfield S. Mahlie Award. The Winfield S. Mahlie Award is given to a person who has made "significant contributions to the art and science of wastewater treatment and water pollution control."

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.